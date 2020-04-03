“Quarantine Nails” Are Trending On Instagram

There are a few instances where beauty products can double as a productive at-home activity. Really, you can DIY anything, from a professional spray tan in your own bathroom to a facial in your kitchen. But if you're taking inspiration from your friends on Instagram, you might want to grab a nail file and a few bottles of polish and start with a DIY quarantine manicure.
Over the past three weeks, since the mandated nail-salon closures as a result of COVID-19, we've seen the "quarantine nails" tag take off. Following the hashtag leads to over 4,000 inspiration images, with the most popular design by far being the rainbow manicure with a different polish painted on each finger — both creative and arguably the easiest form of nail art.
Scroll through the gallery ahead, and let your favorite look serve as inspiration for this weekend's self-care project.