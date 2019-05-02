Spray tans will test your patience. Most traditional self-tanners work best when left to develop overnight. At max, you'll have to wait about eight hours before rinsing off the guide color coating your entire body. Why wait so long? Evans notes that sleeping in your fake tan ensures a longer-lasting, richer glow. Of course, if you opt for an express self-tanner instead, you'll only have to wait one to three hours until rinsing; even after you shower, your tan will continue to grow darker and darker as it develops.