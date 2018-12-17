The closer we inch toward full-on winter, the faster all the cons of cold weather come flooding back to us. Sure, the season gives us the holidays and hot cocoa, but it also gives us painfully dry, itchy skin. Difficult to avoid, yes — but we've found a simple solution that works to stop dehydrated skin and irritation in its tracks.
A really good body scrub is the only thing standing between us and dry, ashy arms and legs this winter. Textured exfoliators packed with nourishing ingredients will buff away dead-cell buildup and leave skin feeling silky and hydrated from head-to-toe. An added bonus? You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a good scrub.
We did some digging, slathering, and scrubbing to reveal some of the best body formulas that can be found right at your local drugstore, and almost every one is under $10. Click ahead for the best budget-friendly body scrubs that will benefit your skin and save you some cash.
Far from a harsh, gritty scrub, this body wash is gentle and hypoallergenic, so it won't irritate even the most sensitive skin.
Brown sugar and karite butter makes this oldie-but-goodie drugstore favorite a sweet recipe for hydration.
This body polish is infused with nourishing shea butter and pomegranate seeds that will shed dead skin without overdrying.
Super dry types will love this moisture-packed scrub, which contains coconut oil to soothe and hydrate skin, not to mention keep it silky soft.
Jojoba oil and crushed coconut will not only keep your skin feeling smooth and hydrated, but you'll also smell delicious.
This scrub will buff away rough skin with its sugar-based formula, which is also packed with argan oil and shea butter.
Almond oil has found its way into your shower routine via this body scrub, which works double time to gently remove dry, flaky skin and smells like an actual dessert.
Body acne may be hidden from sight under your winter sweaters, but that doesn't make it any less annoying. This scrub has a high dose of salicylic acid, the same bacteria-busting ingredient you use on your facial breakouts, to help get rid of hard-to-reach pimples on your chest, back, and butt.
A trip to the spa will set you back at least $100, but this self-heating scrub — which offers a similarly relaxing effect — is only $20. Yes, it's a bit over budget, but can you really put a price on keeping your self-care resolution in the new year? (No.)
The cheeky name might be why you took a look at this scrub in the first place, but its jojoba oil and sea-salt formula will have you buying the jars in bulk without stressing about the price.
