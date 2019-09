This Body Scrub Had A 30,000 Wait List — & We Get The Appeal

Blame it on nostalgia or escapism, but the pastel unicorn trend of 2017 is still going strong. And until the glitter supply dries up, or we get a new administration into the White House, we don't anticipate the shimmery holographic love-fest to die down any time soon. Which is why we weren't exactly shocked when Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub amassed a 30,000 person wait list after selling out in just a few weeks. What did surprise us is how much we loved it for ourselves.