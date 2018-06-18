This Body Scrub Had A 30,000 Wait List — & We Get The Appeal

Blame it on nostalgia or escapism, but the pastel unicorn trend of 2017 is still going strong. And until the glitter supply dries up, or we get a new administration into the White House, we don't anticipate the shimmery holographic love-fest to die down any time soon. Which is why we weren't exactly shocked when Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub amassed a 30,000 person wait list after selling out in just a few weeks. What did surprise us is how much we loved it for ourselves.
We assumed the scrub would leave our tub looking like a '90s candy raver had just rinsed away last night’s warehouse party — or worse, our skin would look like that of a glittered-up '90s candy raver. Instead, we emerged from the bath with ultra-smooth, gleaming skin that can otherwise only be copped from a tube of body makeup. And although the coffee scrub made our bathroom smell like a Starbucks at 8 a.m., it didn’t leave our skin smelling like a barista’s.
The scrub is back in stock, for now, but should it vanish again — and we don’t doubt that it will — we found a few other skin sloughing options we love just as much (glitter sold separately).