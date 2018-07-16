Story from Beauty

So This Is Why Celebrities' Legs Always Look So Good

Danielle Cohen
If you were lucky enough to witness Bey-chella, then you're probably still thinking about her surprise guest performances, those legendary Balmain costumes, and the historic moment it represented. And, if you're a beauty editor, you might also still be thinking about how she got her legs to look so damn perfect — without a single nick, bump, or spider vein peeking out from her cut-off shorts.
The secret, her makeup artist Sir John dished to us, was body makeup. "I use it on her boobs, arms, and legs," he said. And he's not the only one. In fact, body concealers might be Hollywood's best-kept secret (right after extensions, Botox, and shapewear). Ahead, check out the products celebrities actually use to get their legs gleaming.
