In her book Why Not Me? Mindy Kaling dishes about her own follicular farce: She wears hair extensions. “Everyone uses hair extensions. And I mean everyone. The stenographer who doesn’t speak in that judge show you watch. The Long Island Medium. Clooney. Castle. Everybody on the Today show, but no one in the Orange Room.” Chrissy Teigen cops to them, too. “Everybody has them. When I first got them, I had no idea how many people had them on the red carpet," she says.
That's because about five to 10 years ago, extensions were something people talked about in hushed tones (or didn't talk about at all). Now, they’re all but ubiquitous — thanks to no-BS celebs like Kaling and Teigen, and more and more salons popping up that are dedicated to the service. And the hair quality has also improved thanks to advancements in technology, says Serge Normant hairstylist Matt Fugate.
But, contrary to popular belief, they're not just for adding length or bulk. Extensions can solve a multitude of hair needs — from fixing an impulse cut to trying out bangs for a night, and even changing your hair color. We grilled top stylists for their tips, plus on when to splurge and when you can get by with the cheap ones. Check out their advice, ahead.
That's because about five to 10 years ago, extensions were something people talked about in hushed tones (or didn't talk about at all). Now, they’re all but ubiquitous — thanks to no-BS celebs like Kaling and Teigen, and more and more salons popping up that are dedicated to the service. And the hair quality has also improved thanks to advancements in technology, says Serge Normant hairstylist Matt Fugate.
But, contrary to popular belief, they're not just for adding length or bulk. Extensions can solve a multitude of hair needs — from fixing an impulse cut to trying out bangs for a night, and even changing your hair color. We grilled top stylists for their tips, plus on when to splurge and when you can get by with the cheap ones. Check out their advice, ahead.