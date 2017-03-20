Skip navigation!
Amber Katz
Beauty
13 Beauty Products You'll Never Regret Buying In Jumbo Sizes
Amber Katz
Mar 20, 2017
Beauty
Are You Using The Wrong Deodorant?
Amber Katz
Nov 30, 2016
Skin Care
Your Cell Phone Is Screwing Up Your Skin
Amber Katz
Sep 24, 2016
Makeup
Where Real Beauty Junkies Get Their Best Tips
Reddit used to be a virtual place for me to indulge my inner sci-fi geek — where I could convene with my fellow geequals about Lost theories. But as
by
Amber Katz
Hair
Stop Everything & Check Out Selena Gomez With A Pixie Cut
Update: Okay, so Selena Gomez didn't actually chop her hair into a pixie (April Fools'!). But, we thought it'd be fun to imagine a world in which she —
by
Amber Katz
Hair
This Is The Secret To Fuller, Healthier-Looking Hair
In her book Why Not Me? Mindy Kaling dishes about her own follicular farce: She wears hair extensions. “Everyone uses hair extensions. And I mean
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
Bright Blushes For The Win
Bright blush is the simplest way to transition your makeup look to a spring-and-summer-appropriate version of sultry in a flash. But, because it’s easy
by
Amber Katz
Celebrity Beauty
6 Times The Kardashians Looked
Just
Lik...
From their dusky (most of the time, anyway), glossy manes to their lush lashes and their full pouts, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters definitely have a
by
Amber Katz
Skin Care
How Top Aestheticians Take Care Of Their Skin
While we love knowing the intimate details of Kylie Jenner’s beauty routine, sometimes it makes more sense to go directly to those responsible for the
by
Amber Katz
Hair
6 Products That Give You Fuller Hair, Instantly
Though its popularity reigns supreme in the South, you don’t have to be a Southern belle to appreciate big hair. Its supposed powers span the spectrum
by
Amber Katz
Hair
All Of Your Most Annoying Hair Problems — Fixed
Some days — no matter how many products you use (or how much money you spent on your haircut) — tiny strand struggles remain. From hairline frizz to
by
Amber Katz
Skin Care
There's A Razor For All Your Hair-Removal Needs — Here's How To F...
We don't know about you, but we're not quite ready for tights just yet — and we want to get the most out of our bare legs before tights season
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
9 Product Hacks To Resuscitate Your Beauty Look
In a perfect world, the makeup we put on at 8 a.m., long-wear or otherwise, would be the makeup we take off before bed. Sadly, we do not live in that
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
Concealers That Work Just As Well As Foundation (Or Better)
Come August, slathering on a face of foundation is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie, to echo the sage Cher Horowitz’ sentiment
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
These Wands Will Make Your Beauty Routine So Much Easier
If you want to condense your overflowing beauty bag to be more portable and TSA-friendly, wands are the way to go. Not only do they come in sleek, teeny
by
Amber Katz
Hair
The Most Delicious-Smelling Hair Products
Who needs perfume when you've got...hair products?! Yes, hair-care brands have been seriously upping the ante on scents lately — some have even
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
How To Pull Off The At-Home Contour
DIY contouring is tricky. At best, you could kontour your komplexion to Kardashian perfection. At worst, you could wind up looking like one of the
by
Amber Katz
Hair
The Great Big Guide To Highlights
To the uninitiated, highlights can be daunting. Just as the Eskimos have hundreds of words for snow, the nuanced results you can achieve using the various
by
Amber Katz
Beauty
The Perfumes That Were The Scents Of The '90s
While you were applying the Naturistics Lip Balms that you stashed in your locker between class and lacquering your talons with Hard Candy polish in
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
So, We've Been Doing Our Brows All Wrong
At some point, usually three-weeks-post-professional brow shaping session, we all fancy ourselves arch-eologists. Tending to your own brows between
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
How To Get Natural-Looking Eyelash Extensions
Formerly only enjoyed by Hollywood’s elite, in the past five years lash extensions have become as ubiquitous as teeth-whitening. Accordingly, lash
by
Amber Katz
Beauty
The Most Epic Hair Moments On Television
Whether the actress goes method or not, let's all pause and acknowledge that, sometimes, the most talked-about character on a show is a starlet's mane.
by
Amber Katz
Beauty
The 18 Best Movie Makeover Scenes, Ever
Makeovers gave Cher Horowitz "a sense of control in a world full of chaos," as her BFF Dionne put it. We can’t +1 this sentiment enough. Whether
by
Amber Katz
Celebrity Beauty
Mascara Tears, A History
In Steel Magnolias, Truvy Jones says that laughter through tears is her favorite emotion. We, on the other hand, are deeply moved by makeup through
by
Amber Katz
Hair
How To Give A Totally Amazing Head Massage
A good scalp massage can truly change your day. Real talk: My freshman year of college, I was getting a routine trim at an on-campus salon where I let
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
This Eyeliner Trend Is Going To Be HUGE
If you’re having separation anxiety from the tinseled splendor of the holiday season and want to continue expressing your real and deep commitment to
by
Amber Katz
Hair
The Old-School Beauty Tool Your Hair Has Been Missing
Is it just us, or do hot rollers need a better publicist? For most of us, they conjure up visions of actresses from another era getting glam, rolling up
by
Amber Katz
Beauty
Legendarily Awesome Beauty Infomercials We Love
The holidays wouldn’t be the holidays without Elizabeth Taylor dramatically tossing her (white) diamonds across the table and shrieking, “These have
by
Amber Katz
Hair
The Hair-Straightening Treatment That Won't Ruin Your Hair
In my ever-growing list of semi-permanent beauty obsessions, keratin treatments are the least permanent (ironically) of recurring service appointments.
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
These Korean Lip Stains Last Forever & Cost Under $10
You’d have to be living under a continent-sized rock to have missed that Korean beauty products are having a moment. Between BBs, CCs, konjac sponges,
by
Amber Katz
