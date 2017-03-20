We're all swayed by new and novel things, and beauty brands serve up tons of 'em. Take, for example, the cherry tattoo trend currently saturating the market, not exactly timeless. Neither are jelly bath bombs, or rainbow highlighter.
But as the Girl Scout saying goes: make new friends and keep the old. And we believe in keeping the old — the tried-and-true good stuff — in jumbo-sized quantities, so we’ll never run out of the body cream we lather on our legs after every shower.
Ahead, we rounded up the best bathroom necessities you'll never regret buying in gigantic tubs.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.