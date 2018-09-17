Everything In Wet N Wild's Halloween Makeup Collection Is Under $5

At 9 p.m. on an ordinary Wednesday night you might be wearing a face mask, catching up on Bachelor In Paradise, and actively avoiding the pile of clean laundry that needs to be folded and put away. But when Halloween falls on a Wednesday — which it does this year — your hump day becomes anything but routine as you jam out to old Britney Spears, douse yourself in body glitter, and practice your best "Toxic" impression in the mirror.
Whether or not you've settled on the perfect costume, it's best to fully prep your bathroom cabinet beforehand so you're not riffling through your shelves 15 minutes before your pregame, trying to find that dried up face paint from last year. Fret not, because Wet n Wild just made planning even easier with the launch of its new Fantasy Makers Collection.
The new release includes 80 new products, designed specifically to help you create the perfect Halloween costume. The best part is that everything — from the pink mascara and teeny gemstone stickers, ahead — is under $5, which means you can splurge on the important stuff, like a belly shirt and good booze.
