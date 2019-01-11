A Peel-Off Mask For Every Skin Issue Imaginable

For a long time, the word "peel" meant one of two things in the beauty world: a) You've spent too much time in the sun sans sunscreen and are now suffering from the not-so-cute consequences, or b) you just got a chemical peel and are now patiently waiting for your brand-new skin to emerge (in the privacy of your bedroom).
Today, the word has gained a whole new meaning with peel-off masks, which have a gel-like consistency and solidify after application. Not only are they fun to use, but they also deliver incredibly satisfying results. And, whether you’re fighting off a batch of blemishes, suffering from stress-induced blotchiness, or simply want to tame your oily complexion, there’s likely a version out there that will work for you.
We tapped dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, and celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas for expert tips on choosing the perfect peel-off for your complexion, ahead.
