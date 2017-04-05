A Peel-Off Mask For Every Skin Issue

For a long time, the word "peel" meant one of two things in the beauty world: a) You've spent too much time in the sun sans sunscreen and are now suffering from the not-so-cute consequences, or b) you just got a chemical peel and are now patiently waiting for your brand-new skin to emerge, in the privacy of your bedroom.
Today, thanks to innovative skin-care technology, the word has gained a whole new meaning. Enter: peel-off masks, which come in a gel-like consistency and solidify after application. Not only are they fun to use, but they deliver incredibly satisfying results. And, whether you’re fighting off a batch of blemishes, suffering from stress-induced blotchiness, or simply want to tame your oily visage, there’s a version that will labor to improve the ailments of your epidermis.
Now, we bet you want to know which one will fix your skin woes. Don’t worry, we’re one step ahead of you. We tapped dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, and celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas for expert tips on choosing the perfect peel-off for your complexion. What are your thoughts on this new crop? Let us know in the comments.