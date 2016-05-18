We Tried Peel-Off Beauty Products — & Here's What Happened

Evenly apply the silver product to your face with the included brush, making sure to avoid the eyebrow and hairline area.Allow it to dry for about 30 minutes. Once finished — you'll know it's ready when you can touch it without getting any product on your fingers — peel it off from the corners very gently.It’s formulated to instantly firm, tighten, and define your skin.Out of the two products our model Tierra tried out, she was the most excited for this Tin Man mask. “I’ve seen people post selfies wearing this mask before, but no one put any information as to what brand it was,” she said. “I’ve never tried a peel-off skin-care product before, so I was excited to try it.”Though she didn’t technically apply the product herself — Saito helped with that — she was thoroughly impressed with the application process. “The little paint brush they provide allows you to smooth the product out and really makes sure it’s being applied well,” she noted. A couple of our beauty team members have tested out the product as well and can attest to the easy, foolproof, and quite luxurious experience.Once it was on, Therese mentioned that the mask did get a little tight around the lip area, but not enough to write it off (the fact that she had it on more than the recommended 30 minutes due to the timing of the photo shoot was also likely a factor). “It dries up similarly to a charcoal mask but isn’t nearly as tight,” she said. “I couldn’t really smile that much, but it wasn’t uncomfortable.” The peel-off process was just as seamless as the application. “It wasn’t difficult at all once the edges came up, it peeled off pretty easily,” she noted.The results didn’t disappoint, either. Therese mentioned that her complexion brightened up a bit, and she could see the dirt the formula extracted from her nose area. Will she be adding it to her vanity any time soon? If her bank account permits (it clocks in at close to $70). “I’d definitely try it again, I actually might buy it. I'll just have to put some money aside here and there [Laughs].”Saito added that, out of all the products she worked with on the shoot, the mask is the one she would most consider adding to her professional makeup kit. “Eyebrows are a bit difficult to use for a shoot, but the mask is good,” she said. “If a model’s skin is dry, it would be great to use before shooting — 20 minutes and you’re done.”