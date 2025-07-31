Kosas Perfected Its Own Mascara — & My Lashes Have Never Looked Better
Mascara has always been a bit tricky for me. My eyes, and specifically my lashes, are one of my favorite features, and I’ll admit I’ve long been wary of how mascara and more importantly, removing said mascara) might affect the health of my naturally long, lush lashes. (Thank you, parents!) Luckily, a career in beauty — not to mention some serious innovation in ingredient tech and the rise of oil and balm removers — has given me a front-row seat to the industry. And let me tell you: Mascaras are really good now.
I still remember the first one I applied without fear of damaging my lashes. It was from a then-indie brand called Kosas and came in a bright magenta tube. The formula was nourishing, gentle, and delivered big, flirty volume. I loved it — though some users experienced smudging. Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh heard the feedback and came back with a response: a new mascara called Soulgazer. (You know what they say about eyes and windows to the soul.)
“Mascara is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to create,” Zadeh tells Refinery29. “Our first mascara, The Big Clean, was all about clean, bold volume. With Soulgazer, I wanted to perfect the formula with a focus on length.” Mission accomplished. Soulgazer is the mascara of my dreams: fluttery, feathery, defined lashes that rival Bambi’s, zero clumps or smudging (believe me, I tried!), and easy removal with just an oil cleanser and warm water.
And it doesn’t just look good. Like Zadeh’s first mascara, Soulgazer contains lash serum-grade ingredients designed to improve the health and appearance of lashes over time. Powered by the amino acid peptide Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, users in a clinical trial saw a 97% increase in lash volume and a 60% increase in length after eight weeks. And as mascara lovers know, the wand matters. Kosas landed on an hourglass-shaped, molded silicone brush that, according to Zadeh, is “doing a lot behind the scenes.”
As I tested Soulgazer, I was amazed at how the brush caught and coated every lash while depositing just the right amount of product. In the name of beauty journalism, I even pushed the limit to see when clumps would appear, and…nothing! “The bristles are all different lengths, which helps separate and fan things out for a fluttery, lifted look,” Zadeh explains. “And the curved shape hugs the lashes for a fanning, eye-opening effect and allows for endless buildability.”
But don’t just take my word for it. I asked Refinery29 Producer Alexa Rhodes to try it and share her take. “Soulgazer mascara made my lashes look full, lifted, and defined, and lasted all day without smudging,” said Rhodes. “It even helped revive my tired mom eyes into something fresh and awake. Clumpy mascara is my biggest pet peeve, but thankfully, this one goes on smooth and clean with zero clumps!”
At $28 for a full-size (and $16 for a mini), Soulgazer is a luxury mascara at a prestige price — but to me, it’s worth every penny. It’s so gentle on the eyes and effective for growth that I’ve essentially stopped using lash serum. Pair it with Kosas’ new lineup of Soulgazer creamy gel eyeliners, and you’ve got the recipe for a smize that says everything — without saying a word.
