Lash Serum Meets Mascara In Kosas’ New Beauty Launch

stacks

It only took a few swipes of the wand through my lashes to be totally smitten with Kosas ' new mascara launch — and I test a lot of beauty goods. "It’s been a long time coming," Kosas' founder Sheena Yaitanes told Refinery29 of the brand's latest product drop, The Big Clean . "When I was pregnant with my daughter, I became hyper-conscious of the products that I was putting on my face and body, including mascara." The more she researched, the more she realized that ingredients like plastics and acrylates (formaldehyde-releasing agents) were finding its way in mascara formulas. "I became a person who didn’t wear mascara until I could develop my own clean version," she explains. Enter, Kosas' first-ever mascara — which toes the line between a lash serum and a makeup product with ingredients like castor oil, vitamin B5, and peptides at potent concentrations to show your lashes some love. "It took us 104 iterations to get the formula right," Yaitanes tells us. (That's a lot of mascara.) I'll admit, I lucked out in the lash department; mine are naturally long, black, and curled at the base. It's for that reason that when it comes to mascaras, I love defining, lengthening ones that I can build up for dramatic volume as needed. So, scroll on to see for yourself exactly how Kosas' newest additionswipes up.