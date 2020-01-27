We Asked Dermatologists About The Lash Serums They Actually Recommend

Between mascara, falsies, and extensions, there are plenty of ways to fake darker, fuller, longer lashes. But when it comes to treating and nourishing your natural fringe? Well, if you've ever wondered what's actually in those tiny vials of pricey lash potions promising Bambi-like results — and, more importantly, if they actually work — you're not alone.
"Over-the-counter last serums typically contain peptides that promote healthier lashes, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, tells Refinery29. In other words, anything that's not Latisse — the only FDA-approved prescription lash serum for growth — may be able to help strengthen and prevent lashes from falling out, but won't magically transform your lashes into eyebrow-grazing things of wonder.
That said, the dermatologists we consulted agreed that conditioning your lashes can help improve the health of the hairs — but it takes time to see a difference. If you want to get started on your journey, peep these six picks to give your lashes some TLC this season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.