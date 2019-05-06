Applying false lashes — strip, individual, magnetic — is an art form, and we applaud those who are masters. But for the eyelash-challenged, putting on falsies can often turn into a sticky, disastrous mess — that's where eyelash extensions come in. The temporary enhancement not only makes your dreams of having fuller, wispier lashes a reality, but it's perfect for those who literally can't with applying falsies (or a million coats of mascara) on the regular.
Lash extensions are extremely popular right now because they give the same effect as falsies, but they last for weeks. And although it seems as simple as gluing on an individual lash cluster, the application is far from effortless. A successful service requires the right pair of hands, or you could be left with your eyes inflamed or lashes melted off.
Finding a person you can trust with your lashes should be treated like finding a nail salon, colorist, or bikini waxer — not just anyone can get the job done right. So, we did some homework for you. If you live in The Big Apple and have been considering trying out extensions for the first time or need a regular place to hit up for weekly refills, find the best places in the city for lash extensions, ahead.