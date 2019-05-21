Finding a salon and a hairstylist is like dating. You have to play the field a bit, get together a couple of times, weigh your options, and ultimately decide whether they're worth settling down for. It's exhausting, but once you meet the one, there's no turning back.
For those Big Apple go-getters still single in the salon department (or for those casual daters finally looking to make things official), we're here to play matchmaker. We asked our beauty editors (who have some of the best hair in the biz) for their favorite salons across New York City, as well as their go-to stylists and colorists.
Check out the list ahead. Hopefully, you're prepared for a long-term, committed relationship, because you're bound to fall in love with one of these recs. Here's to love, health, happiness, and really, really great hair.