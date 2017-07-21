Story from Beauty

The Best Cheap Haircuts In New York City

Liesa Goins
Photographed by Julia Stotz
Haircuts are kind of like jeans. Whether you spend $30 or $300, you have to find the right fit — but there's nothing like scoring Vetements quality for Levi's prices.
Finding an affordable salon in New York City can take a ton of research. Luckily, we scoured all five boroughs and came up with hidden hair gems, where, for less than $100, you'll score a haircut worth more than three times the price. In a few cases, you'll even get a glass of Champagne or a cocktail to sip as you get the hair of your dreams.
Sound too good to be true? It's not, we promise. Give these stylists a try, and we're sure you’ll walk away with a 'do that's tailor-made for you.
