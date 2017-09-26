The Absolute Best Spots To Slurp Ramen In NYC

Ramen is one of my all-time favorite foods. And no, I don't mean the dried noodle-in-a-cup variety that I subsisted on in college. (Although, I still sometimes eat instant ramen with an egg dropped in and enjoy every second of it.) I'm talking about thick bone broths that have been cooked down for hours, filled with slurpy noodles, and topped with a whole slew of fresh things for a textural eating adventure.
Lucky for us New Yorkers, there is some seriously next-level ramen available across almost every borough. From classic and authentic to fusion and more modern takes, there's a warming bowl out there for every ramen-lover (which is everyone, right?). Ahead, find a few of my favorite spots in the city right now, and stay tuned for updates.