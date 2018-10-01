Skip navigation!
#LinkInBio Stories
Work & Money
I Finally Learned How To Take Control Of My Career
by
Ludmila Leiva
More than just an Instagram picture.
More from #LinkInBio Stories
Video
I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure Inspired By Sailor Moon
Mi-Anne Chan
Oct 1, 2018
Beauty
5 Protective Styles That Will Make Your Fall Semester SO Much Easier
Khalea Underwood
Aug 13, 2018
Beauty
5 Places Where You Can Score A Free Lipstick This Weekend
Megan Decker
Jul 27, 2018
Books & Art
The Best Books Of June 2018 Are All Right Here
Last week, the internet was ablaze with stories of grifters. Anna Delvey — now branded the SoHo grifter — charmed New York’s elite with her insider
by
Elena Nicolaou
Food & Drinks
We Asked 9 Wine Experts To Pick Out Their Favorite Bottles For $1...
When we used to think about wine experts, we imagined snobs who would turn their noses up at anything under $50. But the more we've learned about wine,
by
Marshall Bright
Beauty
I Got Botox — & Now I Feel Like A Bad Feminist
It cost a horrible amount of money. $485. It was what they call "Baby Botox." If the name was meant to alleviate concern that I’d leave the room
by
Alex Holder
Fashion
How #RevolveSoWhite Sparked A Diversity In Fashion Movement On In...
It turns out America’s biggest magazines aren’t the only businesses in the fashion industry suffering from a lack of representation. Earlier this
by
Channing Hargrove
Food & Drinks
The Absolute Best Sushi In NYC
Sushi and NYC are two peas in a pod. They go together like bread and butter, sugar and spice, cheese and crackers — yeah, you get the picture. So
by
Marshall Bright
Food & Drinks
Here's How To Turn Holiday Leftovers Into The BEST Brunch
Opening the fridge on the day after a holiday meal is hands down our favorite part of the entire four-day weekend. Why? Because when you open that door,
by
Zoe Bain
Mind
11 Images That People With Anxiety Will Understand
The most common mental illness in the U.S. is anxiety disorder, with 40 million people currently diagnosed. This number does not include the many people
by
Rebecca Adams
Halloween
Group Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen Yet
The group text has gone out; the shared Pinterest board has been pinned to. All signs point to a group Halloween costume for the ages. October 31 always
by
Us
New York
The Absolute Best Spots To Slurp Ramen In NYC
Ramen is one of my all-time favorite foods. And no, I don't mean the dried noodle-in-a-cup variety that I subsisted on in college. (Although, I still
by
Zoe Bain
Body
How Going From A Woman To A Man Changed My Perspective (NSFW)
This story was originally published on July 1st, 2016, and we're bringing it to your attention again in honor of Transgender Day Of Visibility. Sal
by
Rebecca Adams
Fashion
A Maximalist's Guide To Wearing More, More, & More
By now, the phenomenon that is street style has gone mainstream, arguably becoming more sought after (and likely more Google searched) than the Fashion
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Red & Ready: What Women Wore To Strike In NYC
How do you take a photo of something invisible? What does it look like when 3.5 billion people are asked to just stop — to not show up, to not step up,
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
10 Models Who Aren't Afraid To Stand Up To Social Injustice
"If you don't speak about it, then you're not giving yourself the chance to even be heard." That's just one of the many must-hear soundbites from model
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
31 Women-Owned Brands That Merit Your Business
Most of the legacy fashion brands that dominate headlines are run by men — both on the business side, and on the design side. When we look at the ones
by
Ana Colon
Beauty
I Had Bird Poop Smeared On My Face For Clearer Skin — & This Is W...
There are many things I'll do in the name of beauty — including being bitten (yep, true story), getting my zits zapped, and sitting through a three-hour
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How To Wear The Best Dresses From Awards Season — On Your Nails
The gowns from this past awards season were five-star, grade-A, across-the-board amazing. We saw endless amounts of glitz and glamour on the Oscars red
by
Kelsey Castañon
Street Style
Milan Street Style Is All Gucci, Gucci, & More Gucci
If you're on the outside looking in (or really, if you're on the inside too), it might feel like the entire industry can't stop talking about Gucci. And,
by
Erin Cunningham
Featured On Instagram
Fashion People Have A Love-Hate Relationship With This Trend
Patent leather: You either love it, or you hate it. Or, if you're a fashion person, you probably love it and hate it. You see, there's something about the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
You Can Make Your Own Insta-Worthy Earrings For Less Than $20
My recent statement-earring obsession started with 2016's hoop resurgence: All of a sudden, it seemed like everyone had big gold circles dangling from
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Topshop's Latest Runway Collection Is Selling Out
Fast
There ain't no party like a Topshop party — and this latest Topshop bash was pretty freaking fun. Referencing Danny Boyle’s The Beach, Ibiza,
by
Erin Cunningham
Makeup
How To Wear The Metallic Makeup Trend Like A Boss
Take a minute to scan your memory of the most iconic party images you've ever seen. Maybe you think of Grace Jones in living color at Studio 54. Perhaps
by
Alix Tunell
World News
Amazing Women From Around The World Give You Their Best Advice
At Refinery29, we've had the privilege of meeting some pretty amazing women. We've spoken to a Saudi princess working to register other women to vote, a
by
KAELYN FORDE
Trends
The Hiplet Ballerinas Present: Party Dresses So Fly They’ll Be Yo...
In 1994, Homer Hans Bryant — dancer, instructor, and founder of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center — did something most classically trained
by
Erin Cunningham
Shatterbox
The Convention
By Jessica Dimmock
Every spring since 1989, the annual Esprit conference brings together transgender women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s from all over the country. For this
by
Laura Delarato
Styling Tips
For Holiday Parties This Year, Let's Get Behind The Conversation-...
In a year when so much (too much?) happened that we're all still trying to make sense of, it makes a lot of sense that graphic tees — the kinds with
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
The BEST Blush For Every Skin Tone
In the summer, flushed cheeks mean you just ran up a flight of stairs after hopping off the crowded, air conditioner-free subway. In the fall, however,
by
Maria Del Russo
Fashion
Ashley Graham Reveals The Real Moment She Started Succeeding
She might be the world's most famous "plus-size" model, but that's nowhere close to how Ashley Graham would define herself. In fact, she'd prefer not to
by
Rebekkah Easley
