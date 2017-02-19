Topshop’s Latest Runway Collection Is Selling Out Fast

Referencing Danny Boyle’s The Beach, Ibiza, Manchester nightclub The Hacienda, and the Western Indian state of Goa, the brand's Unique collection welcomed show-goers into a digitized rave culture — worn 41 different ways. Lily Donaldson opened the presentation wearing a baggy silk sweatshirt with “Happy WKNDR Forever” written across the front, styled with striped pajama-style trouser — and that was just the beginning. What followed was a stream of blue PVC miniskirts, chain-zip collars, dresses with cut-outs across the chest, and green faux fur trimmed jackets. Mushrooms and peace signs were pinned to heavy-duty tie-dyed sweatshirts with drawstring hoods and fuzzy metallic stars were sprayed onto strapless dresses. Floral skirts clashed with jumpers reading “insomniac” backwards, and zoomed-in daisies took over a chunky knit worn by current campaign star Lily Jean Harvey. Party or not, these clothes are ones meant for a good time.
Though the clothes were certainly marketable, it was the casting that truly brought the collection to life. From the aforementioned Lilys, to It girls like Adwoa Aboah, Lineisy Montero, and Alanna Arrington, to famous last-namers Lottie Moss (Kate's little sis) and Sistine Stallone (Sylvester's daughter), the fast-fashion retailer sought to not just capture the attention of, but to appeal to, its consumer: the millennial (and Generation Z) woman. Plus, with its "see now, buy now" capability (first introduced last season) increasing to 50%m the collection accomplished just that — because what more does today's youngest want than immediate accessibility and purchasing power (rather than waiting, say, six months to actually buy something). And with a majority of pieces selling out within just a few hours (though some are still available ahead), we'd say that’s the type of influence (and relevance) any brand can hope to get.