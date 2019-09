Topshop’s Latest Runway Collection Is Selling Out Fast

Though the clothes were certainly marketable, it was the casting that truly brought the collection to life. From the aforementioned Lilys, to It girls like Adwoa Aboah Lineisy Montero , and Alanna Arrington , to famous last-namers Lottie Moss (Kate's little sis) and Sistine Stallone (Sylvester's daughter), the fast-fashion retailer sought to not just capture the attention of, but to appeal to, its consumer: the millennial (and Generation Z) woman. Plus, with its "see now, buy now" capability (first introduced last season) increasing to 50%m the collection accomplished just that — because what more does today's youngest want than immediate accessibility and purchasing power (rather than waiting, say, six months to actually buy something). And with a majority of pieces selling out within just a few hours (though some are still available ahead), we'd say that’s the type of influence (and relevance) any brand can hope to get.