Sarah Raphael
Relationships
29 Questions For My Ex:
"What Do You Think We Lacked In Our...
Sarah Raphael
Nov 9, 2018
Entertainment
Annie Lennox Is Done Walking On Broken Glass
Sarah Raphael
Nov 6, 2018
Fashion
The Dilemma Of Dressing For The Heat In Your 30s
Sarah Raphael
Aug 2, 2018
Fashion
It Model Moffy Doesn't Want To Be Defined By Her Lazy Eye
🏔Mimi Wade SS18 'MimiMount' Cherry Blossom T-Shirt 🏔Modelled by @moffygathornehardy Photography @louiebanksshoots Hair @zateeshahairstylist Makeup
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
The Beauty Queens Of Great Britain's Miss Africa Pageant
Miss Africa Great Britain is a beauty pageant that takes place every year in a grand venue in east London. Founded in 2011, its mission is to “give
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
Fashion Assistants Are Sharing Their Horror Stories On Instagram
If you’ve worked in the fashion industry, you’ve either heard stories, or have some of your own. Interns working for free in full-time positions.
by
Sarah Raphael
Designers
Burberry's Greatest Style Hits Over 17 Years
On Saturday evening, Christopher Bailey serenaded London Fashion Week with his swan song for Burberry after 17 years at the helm. His final message was
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
What It Means To Wear Your 'Sunday Best'
When South African photographer Alice Mann moved to drizzly gray London, she was blown away by the distinctive, brightly colored outfits spilling onto the
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
Why We Need To Stop Shaming Women Who Apply Makeup On Public Tran...
At some point or another, most of us living in big cities have applied makeup while riding public transit. Some men, and women, feel this behavior is
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
7 Hair-Removal Confessions That Are
Too
Relatable
Hair covers almost all of the human body, except for the palms of our hands, soles of our feet, lips, that sort of thing. In that sense, none of these
by
Sarah Raphael
Health
This Is What Sisterly Love Looks like
As Canadian author Charlotte Gray once said: "You can kid the world, but not your sister." It's true; even the tiniest lies you tell about yourself (and
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
Acid Attack Survivors Take To The Runway
On Tuesday evening, ActionAid put on a fashion show in East London that was so fantastic, the entire audience got up and started dancing down the runway
by
Sarah Raphael
Relationships
This Photographer Documented 4 Best Friends In The Bronx For 2 Years
Editor's note: This story was amended on October 9. Certain quotes from the photographer pertaining to the subjects in the photos were removed. Renell
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
The Burberry Cap Is Back In Fashion
It’s been 15 years since the Burberry check got its bad reputation. Referred to by the BBC in 2005 as “the Chav issue," the beige, red, black, and
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
Kendall Jenner Already Singled Out The Must-Have Item In Burberry...
We can pore over collection recaps and runway images, but our educated guesses about what the must-have items from any particular season will be are
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Topshop's Latest Runway Collection Is Selling Out
Fast
There ain't no party like a Topshop party — and this latest Topshop bash was pretty freaking fun. Referencing Danny Boyle’s The Beach, Ibiza,
by
Erin Cunningham
Shopping
We're Ready To Live In This Season's Coziest Trend
For being a simple piece of clothing, hoodies have quite the contentious history. They've become a symbol of countless subsets — street culture, hip-hop
by
Sarah Raphael
Designers
Chic Women With Punk Hearts, This Is The Brand For You
I've reached that time in my life when the jeans I’ve had since I was 18 — despite stretching ever-so-politely over the years — are now, undeniably,
by
Sarah Raphael
Hair
All The Haircuts I Want But Will Never Get
I’ve been dithering on and on about dyeing my hair blue — a light metallic shade, in particular — for about five years now, but having heard one too
by
Sarah Raphael
Trends
What Happens When You Find Your Style Twin
In 1796, German writer Jean Paul introduced the idea of the doppelgänger: someone who looks just like you, living somewhere on this Earth, whom you’ll
by
Luke & Nik
Designers
Let's Talk About How Good These Topshop Pieces Are
After the models stormed the catwalk, '80s super style, for the finale of the Topshop Unique show, editors, buyers, and A-listers shuffled toward the door
by
Sarah Raphael
Street Style
Glastonbury Street Style: A Lesson In Looking Good While Covered ...
Looking good at a music festival is 90% about just having a good time, because who wants to wear an outfit that's so put-together you can't actually dance
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
Do
You
Think This Gucci Ad Should Have Been Banned?
Gucci's new campaign video is getting a lot of heat in the U.K.: Britain's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned an ad for the brand's 2016 cruise
by
Sarah Raphael
Music
Beyoncé Talks Police Brutality & True Equality
It was the music video that stopped the world in its tracks. Beyoncé proved the span of her power in releasing “Formation” as an unlisted Youtube
by
Sarah Raphael
Designers
Burberry Takes The Next Step Toward The Future Of Fashion
For years, the fashion industry has despaired at the senseless speed of having to do it all. The demand for collection after collection — spring, fall,
by
Sarah Raphael
Designers
5 Standout Moments From Alexander McQueen's London Homecoming
On Sunday evening, Sarah Burton brought her fall/winter 2016 collection for Alexander McQueen back to the brand’s home, London, where the brand is
by
Sarah Raphael
Stores
Your Parent's Least Favorite Brand Is Back
Either your mom let you wear a French Connection T-shirt saying "FCUK OFF" in huge letters across your triple-A-battery sized boobs when you were 12, or
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
Two Sisters From South Wales Model High Fashion
There’s Bella and Gigi, Kendall and Kylie, and Kyra and Evie – the redheaded sisters from South Wales with gold star quality. Sisters are
by
Sarah Raphael
Mind
The Only Thing That Helps Me Sleep Is Listening To Russian Women ...
This article was originally published on December 22, 2015. Approximately 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. report some sort of insomnia. Mine is due
by
Sarah Raphael
World News
UK Doctors Show What It's Really Like To Be A "Lady Doc"
Junior doctors in the UK have been threatening to strike since last summer, when a new contract was presented to the Doctors Trade Union by the government
by
Sarah Raphael
