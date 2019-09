What Happens When You Find Your Style Twin

The term " androgyny " tends to sound sexless, like you’re trying to be nothing. We prefer the word "unisex," defined in this context as “non-gender specific clothes suitable for any gender.” And while unisex dressing is, of course, nothing new, it's starting to define the fashion industry and its infrastructure, permeating the way heritage brands like Burberry, Tom Ford, and, as of next season, Gucci, present their collections (men's and women's, together, as opposed to separate times during the year). Clothes, constructs, and stereotypes that relate either to men or to women are fast becoming irrelevant in the millennial mind — and even more so in fashion. Lines are blurring, and this newfound freedom encouraging people to embrace their own aesthetic, whether it's more masculine, more feminine, or a blend of both, and say, fuck it, I can dress however the hell I want.Most importantly, this new wave of agender dressing allows us to be ourselves first and foremost. And I like that Zanny and I can both be ourselves, and still see ourselves in each other, too.