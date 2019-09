After acknowledging the inequalities, the strides, and everything in between, what's the solution? Dove's answer is one we've heard before: Less talking and more doing. "In order for things to change, people have to be more extreme about the demands of the things they want to happen," she says; and that's where her continued activist work comes into play. (On Wednesday, she'll be heading to North Carolina to protest the newly-proposed " Bathroom Bill "). And while she never anticipated her modeling career to compliment her social advocacy, she's realized that the fashion industry has given her the platform to do just that."I always thought I had given up my chance to be a human rights activist by doing fashion, because fashion can be so narcissistic sometimes," she says. "But in a weird way, this industry has given me the power to do activism at a force and rate I never anticipated I'd have the ability to do. I demonized fashion when I first got into it. Even to this day, I still ask sometimes ask myself, 'What am I doing?' But fashion teaches people certain things that I never thought about. While modeling may seem like a negative profession, it's taught me that I need to take care of myself first and foremost. You have to love yourself, a lot. What fashion says is, sometimes, things aren't practical, but it gives you permission to wear something that makes you feel joyful. In a weird way, fashion has been marketed all wrong. It's not about exclusion or self-torture. At the end of the day, it's about self-love."