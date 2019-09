It's a pretty good time to be a model. (Well, a white model, but that’s another story .) There's slightly more size inclusivity on runways and in campaigns, and a heightened focus on ensuring that models are healthy . But progress has basically been confined to women on the catwalk. Until now: Yesterday, major agency IMG Models added a plus-size male division to its repertoire. Or, in IMG president Ivan Bart's words, “brawn.”Starting with Zach Miko , the first model signed to IMG's Brawn board, the agency hopes the new division will extend the conversation about body positivity to male as well as female models. “This is a call to all brands to offer the next generation options at any size," Bart told Refinery29. "Everyone feels good in an outfit that flatters them. It's that simple."Coming in at 6-foot-6, with a 40-inch waist, Miko is a tall glass of water. In fact, he’s so tall, we wonder what designers are going to dress him in, exactly, considering the average male model height is about 5-foot-11. Miko's first big break was a Target campaign, for which the samples that arrived to set were all mediums; Miko's actually an XL to XXL, according to People . (Perhaps a campaign for size-inclusive men's line Chubbies is in Miko's future.)A bit on the first Brawn model's background: "Miko graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and is a member of the T. Schreiber Studio. On television, Miko has appeared in guest-starring roles on CBS’ Limitless and NBC’s Shades of Blue. He is also one half of the acclaimed musical comedy duo The Dreamstalks," according to an IMG rep.