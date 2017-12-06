Skip navigation!
Fashion
ICYMI: Noah Centineo Stars In
That
Calvin Klein Ad
by
Landon Peoples
More from Male Models
Fashion
A Second Model Has Accused Fashion Photographer Bruce Weber Of Sexual Assault
Georgia Murray
Dec 6, 2017
Fashion
Lindsay Lohan's Baby Bro Is All Grown Up — & Modeling For Vogue China
Vogue China
Aliza Abarbanel
Aug 3, 2017
Beauty
These Faces Are About To Be Everywhere—& We're Here For It
Khalea Underwood
May 18, 2017
Celebrity Beauty
YouTube Star Manny MUA Was Born To Be A Maybelline Ambassador
There’s one movement in beauty that’s blowing up like crazy right now, and it signifies a positive social shift that’s been a long time coming: Men
by
Rachel Krause
Celebrity Beauty
CoverGirl Just Announced Its First Male Face — & He Couldn't Be M...
Junior year of high school was a busy one for aspiring makeup artist James Charles. He launched his Instagram account, raked in over 400K subscribers, and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup
Boys In Lipstick, Just Because
This story was originally published on Feb. 14, 2015. When I dreamed up the concept of this shoot, inspired partially by all the men-wearing-makeup
by
Phillip Picardi
Body
Why Trans Male Model Sawyer DeVuyst Starred In A Period Underwear Ad
Sawyer DeVuyst would like to set the record straight. Thanks to hormone replacement therapy, he no longer gets his period — but he was still
by
Hayley MacMillen
Men's
Is There Such A Thing As
Male
Model-Off-Duty Style?
All it takes is one Google search to figure out what "model-off-duty" style is. If you've done just that, you probably saw a homogenous batch of skinny
by
Landon Peoples
Mens
This Plus-Size Male Model Understands Body Positivity
We've been fighting the fight for size acceptance for what seems like eons, and it's recently seeming like things are finally paying off. With more female
by
Liz Black
Mens
There's Now Room In The Modeling Industry For Plus-Size Men
It's a pretty good time to be a model. (Well, a white model, but that’s another story.) There's slightly more size inclusivity on runways and in
by
Landon Peoples
Models
This Male Model Is More Kramer Than Derek Zoolander
Male model John Hein defies every stereotype that comes with the title: He was discovered at a flea market when he was 22 (which is much older than most
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Discovered This Homeless Male Model O...
Model discovery stories tend to be pretty captivating. They're the "hey, it can happen to you, too!" tales that are told (and retold) throughout a catwalk
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Home
Hipster Decor Is Dead — & These Hot Guys Know What's Next
Lately, we've been hoping that mason jars and industrial-pipe shelving might go the way of "normcore" and the "dad bod" — be phased out and replaced by
by
Sean Santiago
Health Trends
Casey Legler Is A Female Activist In Men's Clothing
"I'm queer, I am 6'2", I have this weird funky history about me that involves being an Olympic athlete," Casey Legler says as she introduces
by
Hayley MacMillen
Designers
This Male Model Quietly Made NYFW Runway History
Between the innovative twists on bandage dresses and the awesomely abstract eyeliner look, we don’t blame you if you were too distracted by all the
by
Liza Darwin
Celebrity Beauty
Beauty Secrets From Male Models
If Zoolander taught us anything, it's that male models are people, too. While we've been known to ask some of our favorite supers — like Linda
by
Phillip Picardi
New York
Buy Lingerie, Get A Free Male Model This Cyber Monday
We're just gonna throw this out there: Lingerie shopping is something we just don't do enough. Somehow, the whole process of picking out lovely
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Politics
Female Model Switches Career — To Male Modeling
Look at the picture on the left. Now look at the picture on the right. Hard to believe, but they're the same person, Elliott Sailors, who's done a
by
Julie Gerstein
Politics
ONE Industry Where Women Make More Than Men
To many, making $1.5 million in a year would be akin to hitting the jackpot. But, in the modeling industry, especially the female-modeling industry,
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Beauty
A Male Model Tells It Like It Is (And Happens To Be Hilarious)
Ryan Burns (male model and face of Ermenegildo Zegna's new Uomo fragrance) wants you to you know that he's more than really, really good-looking. In
by
Tara Rasmus
Models
Is Liz Hurley's Nephew The Next Big Thing In Male Modelling?
Meet Miles Hurley, Liz Hurley's nephew, and a potential supermodel in the making. With lofty cheekbones, a chiselled jaw, and a smoldering stare, yes,
by
Alice Tate
Mens
9 Male Models Who Are More Than Just Pretty Faces
With the menswear season having just wrapped, and our slight need want to wear most of the clothes that walked down the runway, we figured it was high
by
Hayden Manders
Mens
These Male Models Make Us Want To Dance—Literally
Call us sentimental, but we can't resist feeling extra-proud when a local blogger really nails a creative collaboration. And that's exactly the case
by
Holly E. Thomas
Mens
Scary-Thin Model At YSL Sparks "Manorexia" Debate
Weight and the fashion model have been two topics joined at the hip bone for years. Recent Fashion Week cities have set forth bans against allowing
by
Hayden Manders
Fashion
Step Aside, Andrej Pejic: The First Female Male Model Is Here
Everyone's got a gimmick these days, but Casey Legler seems like someone who's just fallen into her career — attention-grabbing as it is — because
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Oh, Brother! ANTM Cycle 20 Will Include Male Models
Boys, prepare your smizes and practice your best strut. Tyra Tweeted last night that America’s Next Top Model Cycle 20 will include male models for the
by
Jonathan M. Square
Mens
Happy Friday!
Interview
Takes Inspiration From Grindr
We've all got our little secrets — and Interview knows it. Its latest all-dude shoot takes inspiration from Grindr, the hookup app that you or someone
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertainment
What Would Happen If Magic Mike Designed Couture? File Under NSFW...
After all the cleavage-baring, leg-thrusting, and hair-flipping ladies do these days, it's only fair men should have to show a little skin in the name
by
Lexi Nisita
Fashion
Watch: Male Models Workout In Designer Boxers, You're Welcome
It's Sunday! The day of rest, meditation, and watching male models do lunges and sit-ups in flesh colored undies. Thanks to NYC designer, Yuasa, you can
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Spend The Night With Hot Male Models For An Even Hotter Cause
If there's one event you must attend this season, it's this one. The Jeffery Fashion Cares Fundraiser is coming back aboard the Intrepid aircraft carrier
by
Lisa Eppich
