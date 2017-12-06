They also made this key point during the press conference: "There is no safe place to go. If you wanted to work, you did what you were told." And that's the problem with the swarm of men who have recently been toppled from their positions of power. It's not just the assistants who see the assaults taking place, or the agencies that set up meetings with known predators: It's the silent assumption that if you speak out against what has happened, you'll be blacklisted, never to work again. But as more models set the truth free, the system readies itself for a refresh.