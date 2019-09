The 30-year-old-model (who has become widely recognised for speaking out on problems within the fashion industry since her TED talk " Looks aren't Everything. Believe me, I'm a Model " in 2012) then shared a series of messages she received from both male and female models about their experiences of sexual assault, most frequently at the hands of photographers. One anonymous person explained: "Hi Cameron, about a year I had a casting at an agency, which was organized from my model agency. I was all alone with the owner in a huge building. He was around 40 or sth and after he took a few Polas, he asked me to take my clothes off to photograph me in underwear. Doing what he said, he asked me to dance sexy in front of the camera... He ended up trying to kiss me and sitting behind me and touching the inner side of my legs. I was so scared and confused as the same time, that it took me a while to finally say that it took me a while to finally say that I need to go."