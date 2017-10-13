We hope that Russell's decision to expose the prevalent sexual harassment within the fashion industry will help bring about change and encourage more of those who have experienced this to come forward to seek support and name and shame their attackers. Unfortunately, these specific cases, shared by Russell, are indicative of a deep-rooted problem that evidently spreads across the industry, from the repeated sexualisation of young models and objectification of the female form to such instances of sexual assault. It is essential that we continue to discuss the failings of the fashion industry, Hollywood and beyond, and do not sweep this under the red carpet. #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse