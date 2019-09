In March of this year, a furore broke out, following revelations about the mistreatment of models at Balenciaga and Lanvin castings . According to US casting director, James Scully , over 150 girls were left to wait in a stairwell at a Balenciaga casting for over three hours. Apparently the casting directors "shut the door, went to lunch and turned off the lights to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized." Scully also spoke out on Lanvin not wishing to work with models of colour as well as an unnamed big fashion house which tried to sneak in a model aged just 15. Following Scully's Instagram exposé, many models and public figures joined in on the discussion about the sub-standard conditions models are forced to work in, the systemic racism within the industry and the constant promotion of unattainable thinness.