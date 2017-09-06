Kering and LVMH, which own leading luxury brands including McQueen, Balenciaga, Christopher Kane, Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine, have both signed a charter which forbids the hiring of girls under the age of 16 to pose as adult models for shows or shoots and will come into effect ahead of this month's Fashion Week in Paris. Models aged 16 to 18 will not be allowed to work between 10pm and 6am (as school-attendance obligations must be met), a chaperone or guardian will be mandatory, and alcohol will not be served during castings or shoots. The charter also stipulates that models must be able to make a direct complaint to the brand "in the case of a dispute with a modelling agency, a casting director or a brand."