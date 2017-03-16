This Was The Most Diverse Fashion Month On Record — But Not By Much

There also wasn't much significant improvement in terms of body, gender, and age diversity this season. Overall, there were 30 plus-size model sightings on the AW17 runways, The Fashion Spot reports. However, that still accounts for only 0.43% of all the castings for the season. Plus, most of these shows (26, to be exact) were concentrated in New York; two were in Milan at Dolce & Gabbana, and the remaining two were in Paris at H&M. Meanwhile, women over 50 made up 0.29% of the lineups across Fashion Month — which is still more than in past seasons (21 for autumn, versus 13 for spring), and every city had at least two older models, according to The Fashion Spot. Additionally, transgender models were identified by the site as the most underrepresented category on the AW17 catwalks, only making up 0.17% of castings. (That's 12 appearances total, all in New York, per The Fashion Spot.)