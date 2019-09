This Was The Most Diverse Fashion Month On Record — But Not By Much

Fall '17 saw more women of color cast in shows and presentations than ever before: 27.9% — up 2.5% from the previous season, according to the latest report . To arrive at these figures, The Fashion Spot looked at the castings for 241 events in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. It found that every city, save for New York, broke its own record for diversity: 28.4% of the models that walked in London were nonwhite, as were 25.9% and 23.8% of those in Paris and Milan, respectively. Not to say the American fashion capital didn't make any strides in terms of inclusivity this season: According the the latest Diversity Report, every single NYFW designer cast at least one model of color this season — a first for any of the cities. Plus, all of the fall '17 shows highlighted by the site for their diverse casting were in the Big Apple. (Gypsy Sport, named #1 in terms of diversity with 87% models of color, is pictured.)