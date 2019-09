The Plot Thickens In The Casting Directors Vs. Models Case

Scully also called out Lanvin’s alleged mandate to model agents to keep any non-white models at home. While a Lanvin spokesperson told BoF the allegations were “completely untrue,” it’d seem the rumors were warranted when Lanvin’s show on Wednesday only saw two women of color walk the runway, one being Joan Smalls. Just a couple of seasons ago, Balenciaga was the target of Scully's activism, when the fact that creative director Demna Gvasalia used just one model of color out of the 206 models he'd casted for his five seasons at Vetements and Balenciaga came to light . Despite all of this, Scully believes change is possible, but the industry has to get rid of its ego before it can move on.