Madewell’s Fall Arrivals Features Elevated Denim & Suede Accessories

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When we think of fall fashion, lots of layering, warm earth tones, soft suede, and denim everything comes to mind. Madewell is supplying all of these cold-weather must-haves — and more! — with its new collection. From transitional wardrobe staples shoppers can start wearing now to the brand’s newest denim additions — which feature several wide-leg jeans that are promising to dominate the season — and the studs and suede shop — which includes buttery handbags and embellished ballet flats — you can shop all your fall favorites in one place.
Plus, you can find versatile pieces that can be worn to the office, casual fall outings, and elevated dinner parties. So scroll on to shop our favorite Madewell new arrivals, many of which are selling quickly, to flesh out your fall wardrobe. (And don’t forget to check out the new collections from more Refinery29 reader-favorite brands like Free People, Everlane, and Abercrombie & Fitch.)
Madewell Summer-To-Fall Transitional Staples
It will soon be time to swap out our summer must-haves for fall essentials. But before you overhaul your closet, embrace the sweet spot of not-so-hot and not-so-cold weather that calls for transitional weather clothing. Check out Madewell’s drapey twill capsule for on-trend vests (worn as tops or over tops), Bermuda shorts (paired with sneakers or knee-high boots), and trench coats (styled open or belted up) in an easy-breezy fabric. More versatile staples include cropped button-down shirts, mini shirt dresses, and oversized denim overalls.
Madewell Fall Elevated Denim
Madewell is known and loved for its jeans, and its new arrivals section is full of delightful denim finds. From superwide-leg jeans in dark washes and thick trouser-like hemlines to trendy barrel-leg jeans, this season’s styles are perfect for the office, late-night drinks, and anything in between. Additional elevated jean styles that can be worn from day to night include denim dresses and not-so-slouchy denim jackets, which happen to be a fall coat trend.
Madewell Fall Suede Accessories
Suede jackets and handbags are trending right now, and while Madewell’s new suede blazer is sadly already sold out, you can still shop tons of accessories in the fabric to fall-ify your outfits. For your fall handbag, consider a suede bucket-bag-meets-tote-bag or a large curved shoulder bag. And for shoes, slip into suede Mary Jane ballet flats or kitten heel booties in earthy mahogany, chocolate, and khaki colors.