Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Madewell
Fashion
Introducing Madewell's New Art-Inspired Collab
by
Eliza Huber
More from Madewell
Fashion
The Madewell x Outdoor Voices Collab Is Here To Take All My Money
Mekita Rivas
May 14, 2019
Fashion
J. Crew & Madewell Partner With Fair Trade To Produce Sustainable Denim
Landon Peoples
Jan 29, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Why Jeans Are The Unsung Hero Of These 3 Women's Wardrobes
Leeann Duggan
Sep 12, 2018
Fashion
Madewell's Denim Is Going Green
Time to add Madewell to the ranks of eco-friendly brands, because it's going green. In a step towards adopting more sustainable manufacturing practices,
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Madewell's Extended Sizing Is Finally Available Online
After J.Crew Group (which includes J.Crew and Madewell) announced a brand-new inclusive sizing initiative earlier this month — including none other than
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It's Happening! J.Crew Is Finally Introducing Plus Sizing
J.Crew is ready to open its doors to a whole new host of customers. As the kickoff to a brand-new inclusive sizing strategy, the J.Crew Group (which
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Madewell Is Teaming Up With Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped is a case study for this decade. It's a prime example of a brand that has managed to organically hack the Instagram airways while others
by
Ray Lowe
Travel
Madewell & Parachute Just Teamed Up For A The Coziest Collaboration
Some very fancy people say that the only way to fly is in first class. As fancy as we may feel on the inside, though, many of us simply can't afford that
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
The New Book
Every
Woman Needs To Own
It's no understatement to say that here at R29 (where our mission is to be a catalyst for women to feel, see, and claim their power, 365 days a year), we
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Madewell Is Introducing Extended Sizing Made For Curvy Body Types
Curvy girls, this one goes out to you. Madewell, the sister brand of J.Crew just launched a new initiative featuring extended sizing for the first time.
by
Ray Lowe
Food News
Madewell & Milk Bar Are Launching A Collab Just In Time For The H...
It must be the season of giving because Madewell and Milk Bar created an exclusive limited-edition line that includes wearable and edible goodies — for
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
You're Going To Want A Jumpsuit This Fall
Madewell has some pretty epic collaborations under its belt. “Over the years we’ve worked with a range of partners that complement our current pieces
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Nordstrom Is Launching A New Size-Inclusive Way To Shop
On Tuesday, Nordstrom’s store in the Westfield Century mall in Los Angeles will introduce a new initiative inspired by the success of Khloé Kardashian
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
These Might Be The Fastest Selling Vans, Ever
It's become pretty clear that the latest cool-kid thing to do is hop on the Vans train. The sneaker brand, once eponymous with SoCal skater bros, has
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Madewell's New Collaboration Is What Vintage Dreams Are Made Of
There are a few defining styles you'll always find at Madewell: stripes, pastels, clean white denim. Well, the brand has just kicked things up a notch
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
We Tried Out Madewell's New "Magic Pockets" Jeans
Madewell sure has been hard at work lately. In addition to its strong new Spring collection and the introduction of its first-ever intimates collection,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Madewell Just Launched Its First-Ever Intimates Collection
In case you need another excuse to clean out your intimates drawer (besides the fact that you've had most of your underwear since freshman year of high
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Stores
Madewell's New Collection Has All The Denim You Could Ever Want
Whether or not you believe in real-life soul mates, we're keen to believe that everyone does have at least one denim soul mate. Sure, the search doesn't
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Stores
Insider Shopping Hacks From 6 Former Retail Employees
Sales used to be the crème de la crème for shoppers. You had access to items you were eyeing for months while treating your wallet to a little less
by
Ray Lowe
Stores
All The Good Stuff That's On Sale At Madewell Right Now
There's a certain kind of satisfaction that comes with scoring something amazing on sale. The memory sticks with you, and whether you like to openly admit
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Food & Drinks
Clothes Are No Longer The Only Thing You'll Be Buying At Madewell
Have you ever wished your favorite brand would sell everything you ever needed in one idyllic superstore? Well, Madewell fans will be getting one step
by
Zoe Bain
Shopping
These Are What We're Calling "The Madewell Must-Haves"
Madewell has made its way into our hearts with trusty, durable basics that are always on-trend. Much like J.Crew (the comeback kid), Madewell is a
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Own This Madewell Sandal? Well, You'll Want To Retire It ASAP
You know when you find that perfect pair of summer sandals, the kind you hope will be met with resounding "#SLAY" affirmations on your #OOTD Insta? Well,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
35 Summer Blowout Sales You Won't Want To Miss
If the temperature spikes are starting to get you down as we slide into August, it might be time for a pick-me-up. It's a (probably) proven fact that
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Lily Collins Didn't Wait To Wear Madewell's Latest Collab
In terms of shopping habits, Lily Collins is our Hollywood spirit animal. She hits up Target on the weekends and wears her Topshop heels to death. Take
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
19 Stellar Finds From The Madewell Sale
Our love affair with Madewell has been going strong for years now. But something about the summer season just screams breezy dresses and comfy cotton tees
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
What We're Buying At Madewell Right Now
Your time-off request's approved. Your rental car's booked. All that's left to plan for your vacay this weekend is the perfect lazy-day wardrobe. That's
by
Naomi Nevitt
Styling Tips
5 Ways To Look Impeccably Disheveled, Courtesy Of Madewell's Head...
Everyone can appreciate an expertly put-together outfit, but there's an art to looking cool while being a bit disheveled. It’s a little messed up, a
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Madewell Just Teamed Up With Your Favorite Department Store
When we venture out to the mall, we like to take our sweet time browsing. But, sometimes our busy schedule won't allow for this simple American pleasure.
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
8 Can't-Miss Sales To Start The Weekend Off Right
Impending snow storms aside, January is arguably the best month from a fashion perspective. Think about it: All of your favorite stores slash prices to
by
Ana Colon
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted