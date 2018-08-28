Madewell's Denim Is Going Green

Time to add Madewell to the ranks of eco-friendly brands, because it's going green. In a step towards adopting more sustainable manufacturing practices, Madewell has launched a new six-piece denim line-up "created with 65% fewer chemicals and 75% less water than conventional fabric" in what it's calling The Eco Collection.
While the initiative doesn't yet span the brand's entire denim stock, it does cover the basics. Included in the eco collection are a cropped denim jacket, four different jean fits, and a pair of skinny overalls. As for the finer details of Madewell's newfound sustainability methods, it's not taking the easy way out: The brand notes that the products are manufactured using "organically-sourced Italian cotton grown from non-GMO seeds" without using any toxic chemical treatments.
But more than the organically sourced materials making up the products, it's the selected factory that's the real notable change. The denim is being produced in a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a green building certification program) certified Saitex factory, which promises to recycle almost all of its water usage along with prioritizing renewable energies and turning its manufacturing waste into bricks for affordable housing.
The Eco Collection launches today and will be a part of Madewell's fall 2018 campaign, "Join The Party." In addition to the new eco line-up, Madewell is also celebrating its recent roll-out of plus sizing with 40% of the new collection available in extended sizing.