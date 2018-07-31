Madewell's Extended Sizing Is Finally Available Online

After J.Crew Group (which includes J.Crew and Madewell) announced a brand-new inclusive sizing initiative earlier this month — including none other than a J.Crew x Universal Standard capsule collection available up to size 5x — we thought it'd be a while before extended sizing was rolled out for its sister brand, Madewell. Boy, were we wrong. The company hasn't skipped a beat, and, as of Tuesday, you can officially shop Madewell's new fall collection with denim in sizes 23 to 37 and knits, tops, and jackets running up to size 3x.
This isn't Madewell's first foray into extended sizing. Last spring, the retailer attempted to expand its denim offering from sizes 23 to 32 up to size 35. However, its efforts were thwarted when customers complained that the collection didn't fit properly. Now, months later, with a new initiative in place and added fit consulting completed, we're hoping they got it right this time.
In true Madewell fashion, this drop includes tons of new jean styles, from boyfriend to skinny, along with an assortment of colorful blouses, striped knits, and one hell of a leather jacket. Despite being only 26 pieces, this collection has just about everything you need for fall. And while the season may seem far away with beach getaways and heatwaves still on the brain, it's never too early to prepare for colder weather. Now, what are you waiting for? Click on to shop the offering ahead.