"The pieces are all meant to be worn layered," Chemla tells Refinery29. "I love stacking the heart signet rings on one finger, and you can wear the beaded cuffs with the rest of your current arm party. I love the idea of mixing it in with your more special, fine pieces. It is meant to be fun and playful, and I definitely think we achieved that. Everything being under $65 is amazing as it allows my customers to get a piece of the brand at a truly accessible price point. It felt like a natural progression to do something with J.Crew — they love color as much as we do at Alison Lou!" A seamless fit, indeed.