The struggle is real when you want a jewelry collection as on-point as Emily Ratajkowski's or the Hadids' but don't have the supermodel budget to afford it. If you follow any of them on Instagram, you know they're typically decked out in Alison Lou, the New York City-based brand whose pieces have become mainstays on the ears and necks of some of the world's most popular women, from rainbow hoops on Lupita Nyong'o to oversized lucite ones on Blake Lively. Unfortunately, many of Alison Lou's pieces can cost upwards of $200 for a single earring. But today, the designer is launching a collaboration with J. Crew, finally making her signature style more accessible to the rest of us.
Aside from colorful beaded bracelets and hoops, the collection includes heart-shaped studs, crystal encrusted bracelets, and charm necklaces, with prices ranging from $29.50 to $80. Talk about getting the look for less — the crystal bracelets (which retail for $29.50) are a convincing doppelgänger for a custom bracelet the brand's designer, Alison Chemla, wears, which retails for over $21k. Casual.
"The pieces are all meant to be worn layered," Chemla tells Refinery29. "I love stacking the heart signet rings on one finger, and you can wear the beaded cuffs with the rest of your current arm party. I love the idea of mixing it in with your more special, fine pieces. It is meant to be fun and playful, and I definitely think we achieved that. Everything being under $65 is amazing as it allows my customers to get a piece of the brand at a truly accessible price point. It felt like a natural progression to do something with J.Crew — they love color as much as we do at Alison Lou!" A seamless fit, indeed.
Ahead, click to scoop up some of this soon-to-be-viral collaboration before it's gone (which we have a feeling will be ASAP). Fake it 'til you make it, right?
