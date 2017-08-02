Friends, lean in close. There's something we need to tell you. Despite what you may have heard, the most popular model on Instagram isn’t a Jenner or a Hadid. Nope. According to Instagram Stories, Emily Ratajkowski is the one who commands all the eyeballs.
To celebrate the one year anniversary of its Snapchat-like extension (where has the time gone?!), the app released a list of fashion industry users with 10+ million followers with the most Stories engagement. According to Business of Fashion, EmRata tops it with the most story views, followed by blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni. In fact, we don’t see a Hadid until number nine on the list, where Gigi lands. Kendall Jenner comes in at number 12.
Though Hadid and Jenner have more followers than Ratajkowski (with 35.2 million and 82.4 million, respectively), the more we think about it, the more it makes sense that people can’t help but want an inside look at her life. The 26-year-old utilizes Instagram "to make her mark on the topic of feminism;" in an essay for Lenny, she spoke of showing off her underboob, her booty, and freeing the nipple, noting that she shares nudity because "to me, "sexy" is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female." Because if you got it, put it on Instagram Stories, right?
As for the rest of the list: Candice Swanepoel comes in at third, followed by Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, Adriana Lima, Victoria Beckham, Miranda Kerr, and Gigi Hadid. In spots 10 -15 are Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bundchen, Louis Vuitton, and finally, Christian Louboutin.
Eva Chen, Instagram’s head of fashion partnerships, told Business of Fashion: "What Stories has really meant is that fashion is now able to be a little bit more authentic, a little bit more down to earth, funnier, scrappier... What everyone [in the list] has in common is that you have this sense of being there with someone, and feeling like the walls have come down.”
