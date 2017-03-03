You Can Buy Emily Ratajkowski's Entire Outfit At The Mall

Swedish super-brand H&M is the latest label to join the see-now, buy-now revolution with its Studio collection. Instead of presenting clothes for the upcoming season (for instance, most of the clothes showing Paris right now won't hit stores for months), all of the items shown during the fashion show were available to buy right away. To promote the new initiative, H&M outfitted Ratajkowski in a spring 2017 outfit that was available for purchase in-store and online. In an event at H&M's NYC flagship, she wore a ruffled, sheer, sleeveless top with high-waisted pants that featured a ruffled hem for a modern and unexpected take on red carpet dressing. It was a combo of look 7 and look 42. Fun fact: Bella Hadid modeled those pants.