You Can Buy Emily Ratajkowski's Entire Outfit At The Mall

It's not surprising to see a celebrity wearing something just moments after it appears on the runway. It's practically Kim Kardashian's M.O. What is surprising? When you can snag that catwalk getup at the same time as celebs.
Today, actor-model Emily Ratajkowski wore an outfit that had been on the Paris Fashion Week runway a few hours earlier. If you're quick on the draw, you can snatch the exact same outfit...at your local mall.
Swedish super-brand H&M is the latest label to join the see-now, buy-now revolution with its Studio collection. Instead of presenting clothes for the upcoming season (for instance, most of the clothes showing Paris right now won't hit stores for months), all of the items shown during the fashion show were available to buy right away. To promote the new initiative, H&M outfitted Ratajkowski in a spring 2017 outfit that was available for purchase in-store and online. In an event at H&M's NYC flagship, she wore a ruffled, sheer, sleeveless top with high-waisted pants that featured a ruffled hem for a modern and unexpected take on red carpet dressing. It was a combo of look 7 and look 42. Fun fact: Bella Hadid modeled those pants.
Who What Wear reports that the whole look will only set you back $110 (for those who can't bother with searching the whole collection, check out the Silk-Blend Sleeveless Top, $50, and Fine-Knit Pants, $60). Considering you're getting a celeb-approved outfit, that's not too bad. The pieces are selling out quick, though, so if you're feeling this look, your best bet may be to head to the mall. It's not often you can snag a celeb-approved outfit while you munch on a soft pretzel.
Advertisement