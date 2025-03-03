The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Oscars

And so far, this year’s red carpet is awash with floral, from a surprising group — the men of the red carpet. From Wicked star Jeff Goldblum and South Korean singer Rowoon donning unique flowers on their lapels, to the iconic June Squibb sporting a sequined garden on her gown, it’s clear that — at least on the red carpet — spring is in full bloom. The ode to warmer weather didn't stop there; celebs like Ariana Grande and Rachel Sennott also paid homage to the season, stepping out in gowns in luminous shades of pink.