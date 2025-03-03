These Moments From The 2025 Oscars Had Our Jaws On The Floor

The best season of the year — awards season — has finally come to an end with the 97th annual Academy Awards. And, as we’ve come to expect from Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, Sunday’s awards show was awash with glitz, glamor, A+ red carpet style, cute celeb couple moments (Hi, Timmy and Kylie!) and questionable jokes from the evening’s host (sorry, Conan O’Brien). This year’s Oscars were different in some ways though, bringing with them controversy for one of the films and its cast (ahem Emilia Pérez ahem), some historic nominations and wins, and an emphasis on why the Oscars matter.
Another way this year’s show was unique? It was basically anyone’s game. With many of the big categories rife with contenders, just who would take home the coveted statues was a question up to the last minute. And it was an absolute thrill to watch. From electric music performances, to some history-making wins and a shocking end to the night, these were some of the most memorable moments from the 2025 Oscars.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring Wicked to the Oscars and everyone to tears.
The thing about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is if you put them in a room together, chances are you will bawl your eyes out. And the Oscars were no different. Kicking off the evening, the co-stars took to the stage to perform a medley of iconic songs, including The Wizard Of Oz’s “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and a duet of the possibly vocally dangerous “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. From Grande standing off stage, tears in her eyes as she watched Erivo hit the iconic note, to Michelle Yeoh literally bawling in the audience as she stood with the rest of the Wicked crew to give the pair a standing ovation, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Grande and Erivo’s super sweet bond, which was on display during the Wicked press tour, makes this performance and the pair’s very clear mutual adoration for each other, even more special. BRB, off to call all my girlfriends and tell them I love them.
Anora’s Mikey Madison shocks the audience with her Best Actress win…
Mikey Madison just had an *incredible* time at her first ever Oscars. The first-time nominee took home the coveted Best Actress award at the 97th Academy Awards for her turn as Ani in Sean Baker’s hit film Anora, a decision that left fans at home and the audience at LA’s Dolby Theatre gasp in shock. To be clear, the shock wasn’t due to Madison’s performance. As Ani, a New York City-based dancer with the ability to see the good in everyone, Madison is incredible. Rather, the category was heavily stacked. The Substance’s Demi Moore won a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Award heading into the Oscars; there was also a strong online campaign from Brazilian fans for I’m Still Here’s Fernanda Torres, who also won a Globe for Best Drama Actress. Going into the big night, Madison had won a BAFTA for her role.
In her acceptance speech, a surprised Madison thanked the cast, crew, and community of Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach (where the film was largely filmed), before taking a moment to recognize and honor the sex worker community. “Yes, I will continue to support and be an ally," Madison said. "All of the incredible people, the women I had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.” We have a feeling this is only the start of a long, awards-filled career for the 25-year-old.
… and director Sean Baker becomes the night’s true Oscars darling.
While Madison had her big moment on stage (and to be fair, it was huge), the night truly belonged to Anora director Sean Baker, who took home awards for Best Picture, Director, Film Editing, and Original Screenplay. ICYMI, that’s four out of four wins, making Baker the first filmmaker to receive four Oscars for the same project.
During his Best Director acceptance speech, Baker used his time to endear audiences to him even more, making a battle cry of sorts and encouraging everyone to get their butts back into physical seats at the movie theater. “We’re all here tonight and watching this broadcast because we love movies,” Baker said. “Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater.” Speaking to the unique experience and sense of community forged by watching a movie with other people, Baker said, “In a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home.” It’s no Nicole Kidman AMC theater ad, but we’ll take it — and purchase a ticket or two for our local theaters.
Paul Tazewell makes Oscars history and gets the standing ovation the moment deserves.
One of the most heartwarming moments of the night came early on, when costume designer Paul Tazewell made Oscars history, becoming the first Black man to win Best Costume Design for his work on the out-of-this-world Ozian looks in Wicked. In an emotional speech, the first-time Oscar winner called to the weight of the moment, saying, “This is absolutely astounding,” while his muses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and the rest of the room erupted in standing ovation.
Tazewell’s win comes in a category dedicated to those working hard behind the camera and is, like so many others, often overlooked. The 97th annual Academy Awards gave Costume Design — and its nominees — the reverence they deserve, having presenters Lily-Rose Depp for Nosferatu, Elle Fanning for A Complete Unknown, John Lithgow for Conclave, Connie Nielsen for Gladiator II, and Bowen Yang for Wicked speak directly to each nominee about their work and how they as actors individually connected with it. It was a surprisingly poignant moment early on that added some human connection to the sometimes too-serious awards show.
Zoe Saldaña finishes her awards season sweep despite the film's controversy.
Zoe Saldaña is officially an Oscar winner. The first-time nominee took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for her role as human rights lawyer Rita Mira Castro in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez. The win caps an awards season sweep for Saldaña, who also won at the Golden Globes, BAFTAS, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her acceptance speech, an emotional Saldaña gave a shoutout to her Dominican heritage and those who paved the way for her. “I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands. And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”
Emilia Pérez, which led the night with 13 nominations, isn’t without controversy. Since its release, the film has been criticized by activists for its regressive depiction of the transgender community as well as Mexican culture. And in January, racist and offensive social media posts from co-star Karla Sofia Gascón resurfaced online, marring much of the buzz surrounding the film in the walkup to Sunday’s ceremony.
The Documentary Feature winners make a strong political statement.
Politics were front and center at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Shortly after actress Daryl Hannah shouted “Slava Ukraine!” before presenting the Best Editing award, the winners of Documentary Feature Film followed suit with their own political message. Accepting the award for No Other Land, which follows Palestinian activist Basel Adra as he documents, and tries to stop, the destruction of his neighborhood in the West Bank and the removal of Palestinians, was an Israeli-Palestinian collective of filmmakers, including Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham. Together, they spoke passionately about the need for a "political solution” to the Israel-Hamas war.
“We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” Adra said. Adra went on to say that he hopes his two-month-old daughter will “not have to live the same life I’m living now.” Abraham, an Israeli journalist, noted that he and Adra live “unequal” lives. “We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger,” Abraham said. “We see each other, the destruction of Gaza and its people, which must end. The Israeli hostages, brutally taken in the crime of October 7, which must be freed.” While the doc has received buzz, and now an Oscar, it should be noted that it still hasn’t secured a theatrical release in the United States.
Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye pay tribute to the best spy in the biz.
There’s no 007 without a bevvy of beauties (or at least, in the kind of sexist world of James Bond, that is). But unlike the famous spy films, the Oscars let the ladies take center stage with musical performances paying tribute to the legendary franchise. Top artists Blackpink’s Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat sang a medley of songs associated with some of films in the franchise: 1973's Live and Let Die, 1971's Diamond Are Forever, and 2012's Skyfall. Cameos from other powerful women like actress Margaret Qualley, and the fact that Lisa is the first K-pop star to perform at the Oscars, made for an impactful performance and it’s especially unique considering the Academy swapped out performances from the Original Song nominees.
And with that, the 2025 awards season has officially wrapped. See you next year (and for your next Oscars nom, Timmy C)!
