These Moments From The 2025 Oscars Had Our Jaws On The Floor

The thing about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is if you put them in a room together, chances are you will bawl your eyes out. And the Oscars were no different. Kicking off the evening, the co-stars took to the stage to perform a medley of iconic songs, including The Wizard Of Oz’s “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and a duet of the possibly vocally dangerous “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. From Grande standing off stage, tears in her eyes as she watched Erivo hit the iconic note, to Michelle Yeoh literally bawling in the audience as she stood with the rest of the Wicked crew to give the pair a standing ovation, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Grande and Erivo’s super sweet bond , which was on display during the Wicked press tour, makes this performance and the pair’s very clear mutual adoration for each other, even more special. BRB, off to call all my girlfriends and tell them I love them.