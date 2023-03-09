I always knew I was different, but growing up in the countryside of Argentina in the 70s and 80s, we didn’t have the terminology. I didn’t know anyone who was transgender that would help me understand who I was, so when I was 17 and moved to a big city I finally met another trans person and began my transition. It became clear to me that I wasn’t going to have the same opportunities as a cis-gendered person in terms of education and employment, and sex work was a way for me to make a living. When I was 28 years old, I immigrated to the United States from Argentina and continued to support myself as a sex worker out of survival. I experienced a lot of shaming from cis-gendered people who didn’t understand that sex work is a way of making a living. There’s already a lot of shame around sex and pleasure, and that only intensifies when it comes to sex work. The stigma around sex and what a sex worker is is ingrained in society, and the criminalization of sex work only reinforces the stigma because sex workers are labeled as criminals.