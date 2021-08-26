Everything We Know About Lisa From Blackpink’s Solo Album

K-Pop mega-group Blackpink has taken the world by storm in recent years, accumulating an enormous global fanbase. And while the four-strong group is responsible for turning a huge community of people onto the universal appeal of K-Pop music, the powerhouse women themselves have each carved out their own space in the world.
For many, Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, needs no introduction. A triple threat rapper, dancer and singer, she is the youngest member of Blackpink at just 24-years-old, but that hasn't stopped her from achieving enormous success, even becoming the face for brands like MAC Cosmetics and Bvlgari.
And for her fellow fans out there, it looks like we're in for a massive treat as the Thai-born superstar has announced the release date of her first solo album.
On August 26, Manoban has revealed that the album, titled 'Lalisa', will be dropping Friday, September 10, 1 pm. KST — 2pm AEST and just a few sleeps away!
Manoban recently teased her 56 million+ Instagram following with a glimpse of the album cover art, featuring herself wearing a stunning pair of thigh-high red boots.
And as far as a video clip goes, her label, YG entertainment, made the announcement not long ago that Manoban had shot her first music video.
Internet sleuths have already gathered evidence that one of the singles we can expect from the album may be titled 'What's My Name?', further indication that the star will be making a point to reclaim her full name over the mononym she's come to be known by.
The talent also posted a photo last month, “The Show Must Go On,” leading some to believe that this could also be a song title.
Following the success of solo projects from her bandmates, Jennie and Rose, we're sure the album will be straight-up fire, and we couldn't be more excited. Watch this space!