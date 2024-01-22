These 20 First Nations Musicians Are The Epitome Of Blak Excellence

If we only listen to the narratives and perspectives of musicians from certain cultures, then we’re missing a big part of the picture. As with any art form, music serves as a vehicle for storytelling that grants listeners an exclusive glimpse into the world of others, and there's no shortage of First Nations musicians who are using their platforms for education and activism. Even in the last decade, Australia has seen an explosion of success for talented First Nations musicians, with some even becoming household names (we're looking at you, The Kid Laroi, Jessica Mauboy and A.B. Original).
When viewed collectively, their music reflects the triple axes of a fight for sovereignty, justice and the power of community. But perhaps most impressively, they have redefined what it means to be an Australian musician by elevating Indigenous representation and revealing the complexities of First Nations peoples’ lived experience, whilst celebrating the rampant Blak excellence that has historically been overlooked.
With the discourse around January 26 providing a fundamental reminder that there is no better time to get behind the movement that celebrates the amplification of Indigenous voices, it also encourages us to extend our listening habits beyond our bubble. And with talented First Nations creators emerging in their droves, it has never been easier to seek music from a diverse range of creators.
To get you started, we’ve put together a list of our favourite Indigenous musicians, ahead.
Mikele Syron is a writer from Sydney who uses her lived experience as a multicultural Australian woman (Indigenous and European) to highlight persistent injustice and racial inequalities, as well as amplify the voices of ordinary people via the telling of their extraordinary stories. A former broadcast news reporter, her interests are broad, with much of her current work tapping into the lifestyle, wellness and relationships spaces.