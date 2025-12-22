Sure, it’s inevitable that those who are successful will be criticised. Someone’s song blows up, they get big, and then we get bored until they do something else remarkable. But in this corner of entertainment, it’s silly to dismiss a DJ because of their accolades. To paint a picture, a Berlin-based journalist I met recently told me (with a straight face) that because Gou is never seen in the local pubs in Berlin, it must mean she doesn’t actually live there (she does). So let’s set the record straight, aside from electronic music’s swirling pool of cool that has a habit of eating the principles it so vehemently defends, I can confirm that Gou is touring the world, looking sensational, and most importantly very, very good at her job.