14 Fashion Must-Haves R29 Editors Are Wearing Throughout Winter

In autumn, we overwhelmingly reached for spacious carryall bags, ballet flats and work-appropriate blouses. But as we work our way through winter, we’re updating our fashion must-haves : From tried-and-true pieces we already owned and are happily returning to, like cashmere scarves and matching sleepwear sets, to new additions, including trending jeans like baggy cargos and double-denim ‘fits. We’re also gravitating toward trends that stand the test of time, such as leopard print and barn jackets