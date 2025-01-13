14 Fashion Must-Haves R29 Editors Are Wearing Throughout Winter

It’s that time again to peek behind the curtains (or wardrobe doors) of Refinery29 editors to see what they’re wearing for winter.
In autumn, we overwhelmingly reached for spacious carryall bags, ballet flats and work-appropriate blouses. But as we work our way through winter, we’re updating our fashion must-haves: From tried-and-true pieces we already owned and are happily returning to, like cashmere scarves and matching sleepwear sets, to new additions, including trending jeans like baggy cargos and double-denim ‘fits. We’re also gravitating toward trends that stand the test of time, such as leopard print and barn jackets.
Click on to see which cold-weather styles we stand behind for cosy days in and out this winter. Then, go ahead and cart up some editor-approved pieces for your own stylish 2025 wardrobe.
