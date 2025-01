The Biggest Denim Trends For 2025 Are Anything But Basic

Sun’s out, legs out: Jorts will bubble up next year, confirms AG’s Catuzzi. In Copenhagen, Scandi-cool labels like Skall Studio and Caro Editions presented their takes on look, the former giving jorts a polished touch with its clean knee-length style, and the latter offering up a pair enlivened with bright red lip motifs and a cigarette hanging out of the mouth. Diesel , too, reimagines the classic bottoms for spring, showcasing a style with captivating long fringe details that go from the upper thigh all the way down to the calf. As for styling your jorts, Catuzzi is keen on strappy sandals, mules, or knee-high boots — go with what makes the most sense for the forecast.