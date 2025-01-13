The Biggest Denim Trends For 2025 Are Anything But Basic

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Perhaps you’re partial to a voluminous, wide-leg look or have never said goodbye to skinny jeans of yore (hey, no judgment here). Maybe a utilitarian-looking cargo style is more your sartorial speed. Regardless of your tried-and-true fit, 2025 could be the year you expand your denim horizons, as the up-and-coming true blues trends are decidedly a breath of fresh air.
According to Shopbop’s senior fashion director, Caroline Maguire, the year’s front-running denim looks will be all about reinvention — specifically, classic silhouettes with unexpected twists. “We’re seeing a blend of nostalgia and innovation,” she tells Refinery29. “While some trends nod to the past with vintage-inspired washes and silhouettes, others embrace modern, statement-making details that feel entirely fresh.” She adds that the masses are seeking denim that stands out, be it by way of bold treatments, intriguing distressing, or unique fabrics.
Meanwhile, Erin Meehan, creative director of women's denim at Frame, says there will be an emphasis on slim, sleek, and tailored silhouettes in 2025. “There will still be the presence of a play on proportion,” she says. “Women need multiple shapes in their wardrobes now to give them unlimited styling options and levels of comfort, from super casual to more dressed up.”
Without further ado, read up on eight denim trends poised to take off in 2025, according to the pros.
Denim Trend 2025: ‘70s-Inspired Flares
Transport your closet back to the ‘70s with a pair of flares inspired by the bygone era.
“Nostalgia is driving the push towards the ‘70s flare that we’re going to see across both genders in the seasons ahead,” explains AG's in-house stylist, Ashley Catuzzi. The groovy trend’s alive and well in the Spring/Summer 2025 collections. At Chloé, creative director Chemena Kamali serves up a high-waisted look, which resembles a pair designed by Phoebe Philo in 2004. (Fashion is cyclical, after all.) Contemporary brands like AG of course, as well as Anthropologie and Torrid are now offering the dramatic look — choose your fighter.
Denim Trend 2025: Barrel-Leg Jeans
Picking up where 2024 left off, barrel jeans are set to make an even bigger splash in 2025. According to Pistola’s founder, Grace Na, it’s the latest hero silhouette: “The barrel leg gives emphasis to the bottom half of an outfit, allowing for the top portion to be more fitted and paired down. When you find the right fit, this silhouette can be very flattering.” Celebrities like Blake Lively and Julianne Moore have also co-signed the billowy jeans — a testament to the style’s cool flair.
Denim Trend 2025: Jorts
Sun’s out, legs out: Jorts will bubble up next year, confirms AG’s Catuzzi. In Copenhagen, Scandi-cool labels like Skall Studio and Caro Editions presented their takes on look, the former giving jorts a polished touch with its clean knee-length style, and the latter offering up a pair enlivened with bright red lip motifs and a cigarette hanging out of the mouth. Diesel, too, reimagines the classic bottoms for spring, showcasing a style with captivating long fringe details that go from the upper thigh all the way down to the calf. As for styling your jorts, Catuzzi is keen on strappy sandals, mules, or knee-high boots — go with what makes the most sense for the forecast.
Denim Trend 2025: Distressed Jeans
“Distressed denim is making a major comeback, with shoppers drawn to its effortless, lived-in look,” says Maguire. “From subtle abrasions to bold, shredded finishes, this trend appeals to those seeking a relaxed yet edgy aesthetic.” The fashion director also notes that the edgy look is a surefire way to add texture and personality to any outfit. On the runways, designers like MM6 Maison Margiela and Diesel have made a compelling case for the early aughts-inspired denim silhouette.
Denim Trend 2025: Bootcut Jeans
Ready or not, low-rise bootcut jeans are predicated to emerge in 2025 — just ask Still Here’s founder Sonia Mosseri. “This has been a trend I've seen slowly brewing,” the expert notes. Designers, including Mosseri, are breathing new life into the Y2K-inspired look by way of cropped silhouettes, intriguing stitching, and more fresh details. Meehan is on the same page, noting how modern bootcuts with a more gradual, smooth transition from the knee to the leg opening are on course to reign. So, no, you won’t be mistaken for The O.C.’s Marissa Cooper.
Denim Trend 2025: Baggy Cargo Jeans
“On the other end of the spectrum, super baggy cargo will be back, too,” says Mosseri, referring to the aforementioned bootcut trend. The slouchy look is also the antithesis of the skinny jeans that have been unearthed as of late. With functional pockets and a feel-good roomy fit, it’s no wonder style mavens like Katie Holmes have welcomed the fit with open arms.
Denim Trend 2025: Dark Wash Jeans
Elena Bonvicini, the founder of celebrity-loved brand EB Denim, points to dark wash jeans as a look to watch out for over the next few months. “It’s coming with the minimal chic look we’re seeing right now,” she says about the up-and-coming trend. And she’s absolutely right: There’s something about a deeper denim shade that feels a smidge more polished than, say, an ultra-light wash.
Denim Trend 2025: Double Denim
Why wear one denim look when you can sport two? This seems to be the mindset of the industry’s leading designers, as the denim-on-denim look dominated runways a few months ago — at Coach, by way of a jean jacket and coordinating roomy jeans, at Cinq à Sept in a floral print-heavy two-piece set, and elsewhere. The beauty of the look is it’s a breeze to throw on when you’re rushing to get out of the door.
