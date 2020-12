22 Faux Fur Coats To Keep You Warm This Winter

Where autumn weather lends itself to trenches and rain macs, winter is all about faux fur. Like a fluffy blanket you can walk around in, faux fur coats are a wardrobe staple by the time we reach December, providing much-needed warmth for the festive season and beyond. We may not be doing many pub crawls or Christmas markets this year but a thick coat is still needed for the many, many walks we will be taking over the winter break.