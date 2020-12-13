22 Faux Fur Coats To Keep You Warm This Winter

Where autumn weather lends itself to trenches and rain macs, winter is all about faux fur. Like a fluffy blanket you can walk around in, faux fur coats are a wardrobe staple by the time we reach December, providing much-needed warmth for the festive season and beyond. We may not be doing many pub crawls or Christmas markets this year but a thick coat is still needed for the many, many walks we will be taking over the winter break.
While faux fur outerwear has been a fashion essential for quite some time, it routinely undergoes a revival, with new colourways, patterns and textures appearing on the catwalks each year. 2020 is no different, with Celine showing love for animal prints while Givenchy debuted an all-enveloping scarf-cum-coat with multicoloured pelts. Still, plenty of designers kept things classic, including Michael Kors, who proved neutral colour palettes of beige, brown and grey never go out of style.
Thankfully, the high street has taken note, with a string of snuggly coats on offer this Christmas. Whether you prefer something longline and belted or a cute, short fluffy jacket, there's something to suit every type of style this winter.
Click through the slideshow ahead to see our favourite faux fur coats on the market right now…
