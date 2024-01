Leopard Print Is A Neutral — Here’s 24 Ways To Style It In 2024

However, for others, this enchantment has only begun at the outset of 2024. Recently, TikTokers and Vogue alike have declared a “leopard print revival”. Following the popularity of more understated trends like quiet luxury , leopard print offers a bolder (and more fun) addition to our wardrobes. In line with the character-driven aesthetic culture that has defined the last few years of fashion, the print has now been boxed into various trends such as “mob wife” and “rockstar girlfriend” . And with recent celeb backers like Emily Ratajkowski, who rang in the new year with a leopard print slip , and Rosamund Pike, who wore not one , not two , but three leopard print styles on her Saltburn press tour, the stars are aligned for leopard-print to become a phenomenon yet again.