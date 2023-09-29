ADVERTISEMENT
This season, there is no escaping the ballet flat. The simple, chic French girl staple that took over our shoe collections in the early aughts is appearing in TikTok feeds and on runways alike. But, thanks to Ganni, the basic ballet flat has now been given a Copenhagen-style edge with studs, buckles and bling aplenty, and it’s safe to say they’re now a fashion fan favourite.
A staple of the brand’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show, the Ganni Buckle Ballet Flats, £295, became the centrepiece of the new collection, and they were paired with everything from metallic trousers to maxi dresses, checked co-ords and more. In fact, they proved so popular that the black shade is now almost all sold out, with white, red and snake styles slowly following suit. They’re even taking off on TikTok, with users showing off their styling of the new footwear find in videos such as this one, pairing them with wide-legs jeans and an oversized sweatshirt, and this one, completing the look with black trousers, a striped T-shirt and beige blazer.
So, of course, they had me hooked — although the popularity of the style may mean they fly off the shelves before I can secure a pair of my own. Luckily, thanks to Ganni's influence, it seems buckled and studded ballet flats have been given the green light across the fashion industry, with a handful of other popular brands starting to bling up the simple shoe, as well. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite adorned ballet flat finds from Free People, Pull & Bear, Maje and more.
