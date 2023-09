A staple of the brand’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show, the Ganni Buckle Ballet Flats , £295, became the centrepiece of the new collection, and they were paired with everything from metallic trousers to maxi dresses, checked co-ords and more. In fact, they proved so popular that the black shade is now almost all sold out, with white, red and snake styles slowly following suit. They’re even taking off on TikTok, with users showing off their styling of the new footwear find in videos such as this one , pairing them with wide-legs jeans and an oversized sweatshirt, and this one , completing the look with black trousers, a striped T-shirt and beige blazer.